 President Erdoğan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Erdoğan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

1news Staff20:02 - Today
President Erdoğan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On October 21, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as regional and global issues.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, based on brotherly relations, would continue to reach new heights.

The Turkish President once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s state independence and invited him to attend the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, to be held in Ankara.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the phone call and his congratulations on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s state independence.

In turn, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully.

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