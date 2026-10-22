Attack on airport in Saudi Arabia: one dead, eight injured

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam came under attack on Wednesday evening, the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia (GACA) reported.

It is noted that one person was killed and eight others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Saudi Arabia leads the Arab coalition providing military support to Yemen's government forces in their fight against the Houthis and carries out airstrikes on their positions. In response, the Houthis conduct military operations against the kingdom's infrastructure.