Russia and Ukraine have agreed to resume negotiations, and the United States is proceeding on that basis, JD Vance said. A new round of trilateral talks could again be held in Abu Dhabi, the Kremlin reported

The American side is proceeding on the assumption that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to return to the negotiating table on the issue of a settlement, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters.

"Well, I believe both countries have agreed to sit down at the negotiating table. A peace agreement still has not been concluded, since the parties have held positions that are too different on a number of details of the negotiation process," he said.