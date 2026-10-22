Dates announced for the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

At today's meeting of the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the dates were announced for the Under-20 World Cup, which in 2027 will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

As reported by AFFA, the tournament will take place from September 17 to October 9, 2027. A total of 24 national teams will take part in the competition.

The official brand of the championship was presented on October 16. The tournament's slogan — "This game is for you" (Bu oyun sənlikdir) — calls on young footballers to write their names into the history of world football.

The brand presentation took place with the help of a special projection on landmark sites in Baku, including the Maiden Tower and the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Fans wishing to attend the championship matches can register on the official FIFA website to receive information about ticket sales.