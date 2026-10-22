 Dates announced for the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Dates announced for the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

1news Staff20:45 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Dates announced for the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

At today's meeting of the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the dates were announced for the Under-20 World Cup, which in 2027 will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

As reported by AFFA, the tournament will take place from September 17 to October 9, 2027. A total of 24 national teams will take part in the competition.

The official brand of the championship was presented on October 16. The tournament's slogan — "This game is for you" (Bu oyun sənlikdir) — calls on young footballers to write their names into the history of world football.

The brand presentation took place with the help of a special projection on landmark sites in Baku, including the Maiden Tower and the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Fans wishing to attend the championship matches can register on the official FIFA website to receive information about ticket sales.

Share:
838

In focus

President's Diary

Elchin Yusubov relieved of his post as the President's special representative in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly

Sport

Dates announced for the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Politics

The Milli Majlis expressed its position on mass protests and facts of human rights violations in France

President's Diary

Orkhan Mammadov appointed head of the Executive Power of the Yardimli district

Sport

Farhad Rajabli becomes 12-time European champion

Dates announced for the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

FIFA: Azerbaijan is fully ready for the U-15 World Cup - VIDEO

Sergen Yalçın is the new head coach of the Turkish national team

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Manchester City could be relegated from the Premier League over financial violations

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

A Champions League evening in Baku: Sabah against Borussia Dortmund

Results of the 8th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be determined today

Latest news

Media and Broadcasting Council condemns the spread of false information about Azerbaijan

Today, 22:30

Number of those detained after riots in France reaches 2,700

Today, 22:15

Rubio: The conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through negotiations

Today, 21:40

Farhad Rajabli becomes 12-time European champion

Today, 20:50

Dates announced for the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Today, 20:45

Barclays to cut 5,000 employees, counting on AI to boost efficiency

Today, 19:30

Vance: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to resume talks

Today, 19:05

Man fined in Uzbekistan for parking a Nexia-2 on a roof

Today, 18:05

Prosecutors in Armenia demand extension of Robert Kocharyan's arrest

Today, 17:15

The Kremlin names a possible venue for a meeting between Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine

Today, 17:12

Iran announces new drone for the country's armed forces

Today, 17:10

Turkey to host foreign ministers of seven countries in R4+E3 format for the first time

Today, 17:00

Media: Christa Pike, who survived lethal injection, has begun speaking in sentences

Today, 15:57

From broadcasts to protective structures: Propagandist Solovyov takes on a new business

Today, 15:23

India's foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 15:20

Zelensky: Russia seeks to seize eastern Ukraine - VIDEO

Today, 15:15

Macron announces ban on all protests

Today, 15:10

Ukraine allowed to purchase weapons through NATO agency

Today, 14:47

Sybiha to Witkoff: Kyiv residents heard what "humanism" really sounds like - PHOTO

Today, 14:43

In France, a person has died from the Shamonda virus for the first time

Today, 14:40
All news