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Number of those detained after riots in France reaches 2,700

1news Staff22:15 - Today
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Number of those detained after riots in France reaches 2,700

The number of people detained after the riots in France on October 17 rose to 2,700. This was stated by the country's Minister of Justice Gérald Darmanin at a briefing outside the Fleury-Mérogis penitentiary center in the Essonne department.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, 217 of those detained since Saturday were placed in custody. Darmanin noted that half of them had no prior criminal records.

"Truly extremely tough measures have been taken," the minister emphasized.

On October 17, mass demonstrations took place in Paris and other French cities against rising fuel prices and the decline in the population's purchasing power. According to the organizers' estimates, 800,000 people took part in the actions, while the Interior Ministry reported 550,000 participants. This was twice as many as the forecasts of analysts from the security agencies.

In some cities, the protests escalated into riots and clashes with police. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the authorities would continue to prosecute those involved in the pogroms and looting.

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