U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the conflict in Ukraine is approaching its end.

"I have settled eight brutal wars (...) and I think we are close to finishing two more. I think the Russia-Ukraine (conflict) is approaching that stage," Trump said at a rally in the state of Iowa.

The U.S. conflict with Iran, in his words, is also among those close to resolution.

Earlier on Wednesday, the American leader had already reported that he was close to resolving the Ukrainian crisis. "We are getting closer to it. Maybe now we are closer than ever before," he told reporters in Washington.

On October 21, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks in St. Petersburg with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia is carefully analyzing the content of the proposals that Witkoff brought to the talks. On October 20, Witkoff met in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of European states.

Source: Interfax