Court extends arrest of Sedrak Kocharyan, son of Armenia's second president

Armenia's Anti-Corruption Court has extended the arrest of Sedrak Kocharyan, the son of Armenia's second president, Robert Kocharyan.

Armenian media report this, citing lawyer Hakob Kuregyan.

"The court kept Kocharyan under arrest for a term of two months. At this stage it was difficult to expect anything else, given the pressure being exerted on the judicial system," he told journalists.

According to the lawyer, the defense intends to appeal the court's decision.

Earlier today, the court completed its consideration of the question of the measure of restraint with respect to Robert Kocharyan himself; the decision is expected to be published this evening.

Robert and Sedrak Kocharyan are charged with bribery and abuse of powers.