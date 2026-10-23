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Greece bans social media for children under 15

1news Staff11:07 - Today
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Greece bans social media for children under 15

The Greek Parliament has approved a bill banning the use of social media by people under the age of 15.

The new restrictions will take effect on January 1, 2027.

As 1news.az reports, the initiative was supported by deputies of the ruling New Democracy party, which holds 156 seats in the 300-seat parliament. Representatives of the main opposition party, PASOK — Movement for Change, abstained from the vote, while the other parliamentary factions opposed the document.

Greek Minister of Digital Policy Dimitris Papastergiou stated that the introduction of the restrictions is necessary to protect children from the negative consequences of excessive internet use. According to him, the decision is in line with the principles of proportionality and the requirements of European Union legislation.

The minister emphasized that the authorities cannot postpone adopting measures until unified European regulation appears, since children spend a significant amount of time online every day. He also drew a parallel with restrictions on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products, noting the importance of controlling minors' access to potentially dangerous products.

Starting January 1, 2027, digital platforms will be required to verify whether their accounts and services are intended for adult users.

The restrictions will apply to certain social networks, including platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. At the same time, the bill does not contain an exhaustive list of prohibited services. In determining whether a platform falls under the new rules, its functional capabilities and the nature of the services it provides will be taken into account.

Thus, the ban does not imply an automatic restriction of minors' access to all internet resources, messengers, or video services. For platforms that combine the functions of social networks, messaging, and content publishing, additional clarifications may be required regarding the application of the new requirements.

The official representative of the Greek government, Pavlos Marinakis, clarified that the law does not provide for a single mandatory method of confirming users' age. The mechanisms chosen by digital platforms must ensure reliable age verification while at the same time protecting users' privacy.

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