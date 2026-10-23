Ilham Aliyev receives the foreign minister of India - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on October 23.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The guest first conveyed to the head of our state the greetings of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recalling the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of India held in Bishkek, he said that he was visiting our country on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his greetings be conveyed to the President and the Prime Minister of India.

The head of our state recalled with satisfaction his meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Bishkek and the exchange of views held during that meeting. Highly appreciating the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India to Azerbaijan on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ilham Aliyev noted its importance in terms of discussing the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and India, and it was emphasized that there are broad opportunities for developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and India, being part of the Global South, take similar positions on a number of issues on the international agenda, including those of concern to the countries of the Global South. In this context, the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, high technology, cultural, humanitarian and other fields were discussed.

During the conversation, the importance of cooperation within the framework of international organizations was touched upon. The need to intensify political contacts and to carry out mutual visits at various levels, including visits of economic and business delegations, with the aim of developing bilateral ties, was also emphasized.