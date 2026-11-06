 Sadyr Japarov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev | 1news.az
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President's Diary

Sadyr Japarov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev

1news Staff22:30 - Today
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Sadyr Japarov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov sent a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

This was reported on the official website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day.

This event made it possible to put an end to a long-standing conflict and to create a reliable foundation for strengthening peace, mutual understanding, and stability in the region.

Considering the important processes taking place today in the South Caucasus in the context of efforts to establish peace, I believe that thanks to the wisdom of the Caucasian countries and the far-sighted policy of their leaders, this region will turn into a space of peace and stability.

Your Excellency, I wish you sound health and success in your supreme state activities, and lasting peace and progress to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan."

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