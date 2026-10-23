Ibad Huseynov detained at airport in Georgia

National Hero of Azerbaijan Ibad Huseynov was detained by customs service officers at an airport in Georgia after arriving in the country.

As 1news.az reports, the incident was reported by Huseynov's relatives on social media.

According to the published information, he arrived in Georgia the day before to take part in an event scheduled for October 23. At the airport, he was told that entry into the country would not be permitted.

Later, after the intervention of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, Ibad Huseynov was released.

Additional information about the reasons for the detention and the circumstances of what happened has not yet been provided.