India shows interest in the North-South and East-West international transport corridors

India is showing interest in the North-South and East-West international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.

As Report informs, this was stated by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a press briefing in Baku together with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

According to the minister, this issue was discussed during today's meeting with his Indian counterpart.

Bayramov also did not rule out the possibility of increasing direct flights between the countries.

"The existence of direct flights between our countries is important. In this context, we feel the scale of the need, and perhaps the flights will be increased. The relevant structures are holding talks on this matter," the minister added.