Baku expects decisions from Yerevan for the full completion of the normalization process

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and India discussed the current geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus.

As Report informs, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint briefing with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Baku.

"We discussed with my colleague the current geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus. During the meeting, we talked about the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the meeting in Washington, the supply of goods, visits by representatives of the relevant structures, and other issues. I also informed my colleague about the political and legal issues whose resolution Azerbaijan expects from Armenia for the full completion of this process," Bayramov noted.

According to the minister, the parties also discussed reconstruction work and the mine threat.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on the conflicts in the region and their consequences, the situation in the Middle East, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Bayramov expressed hope that his Indian counterpart's visit and meetings will contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.