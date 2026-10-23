 Agreement on cooperation in the fight against crime between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approved | 1news.az
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Agreement on cooperation in the fight against crime between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approved

1news Staff16:35 - Today
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Agreement on cooperation in the fight against crime between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approved

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the field of combating crime," signed on September 10, 2026, in Astana.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

After the agreement enters into force, ensuring the implementation of its provisions has been entrusted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Kyrgyz side of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures.

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