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Trump: We could, if we wanted, take all of Iran's oil

1news Staff22:40 - Today
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Trump: We could, if we wanted, take all of Iran's oil

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the Strait of Hormuz is under the full control of the United States and will remain so.

This was reported by NTD News.

"Iran right now is in no position to do almost anything," he told reporters at the White House, commenting on the course of the American-Israeli military operation against the Islamic republic.

"We could, if we wanted, take all the oil. We could take the entire country. And, as you know, the Strait of Hormuz is completely ours. And that's how we'll keep it," Trump asserted.

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