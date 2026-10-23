Ronaldo becomes first active athlete to earn more than $2 billion in his career

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active athlete to pass the mark of $2 billion in total career earnings. This was reported by Forbes.

The calculation took into account salary, bonuses, advertising contracts, and business income before taxes and payments to agents.

Ronaldo also holds the records of the Portuguese national team for the number of goals and matches played. He has 146 goals in 233 official games for the national team.

The best result of the Portuguese national team at World Cups remains fourth place, taken in 2006, when Ronaldo was already playing for the national team.