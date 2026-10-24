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FIFA U-15 World Cup kicks off in Baku

1news Staff09:05 - Today
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FIFA U-15 World Cup kicks off in Baku

The FIFA U-15 World Cup and festival start in Baku today.

As 1news.az reports, 92 matches will be played on the first day of the competition.

Azerbaijan's national team will face Timor-Leste at 19:30 at the Baku Crystal Hall. Before the match, the official opening ceremony of the tournament will be held at the same arena.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries around the world are taking part in the competition. About 1,000 matches will be played as part of the championship.

The U-15 World Cup, which will conclude on October 30, will be held at the Hovsan Sports Complex. The opening matches and the final games will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.

All necessary measures have been taken at the Hovsan Sports Complex to hold the competition at a high level. On the grounds of the complex, which was built in a short time, 10 football fields have been equipped, making it possible to hold 20 matches simultaneously. In addition, all the infrastructure required to organize the tournament has been created.

To recall, on October 25 the Azerbaijani national team will play Andorra at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30. Both matches will be held on field 10A of the Hovsan Sports Complex.

 

On October 26, the national team will face Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15. These matches will also take place on field 10A.

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