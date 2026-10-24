 MMA fighter Pengo Bossio Wangui killed in terrorist attack near Paris | 1news.az
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MMA fighter Pengo Bossio Wangui killed in terrorist attack near Paris

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MMA fighter Pengo Bossio Wangui killed in terrorist attack near Paris

French mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Pengo Bossio Wangui died at the age of 26 as a result of a shooting in the commune of Trappes near Paris.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the athlete's club, Atch Academy.

"With immense sorrow and deep shock, we announce that Atch Academy has learned of the passing of Pengo, who died today in Trappes during the terrorist attack that shook our country," the club said in a message on Instagram.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu reported that one person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the shooting in the commune of Trappes (Yvelines department). The attacker fired at passersby from a car window in several neighborhoods, including near a children's playground. Police were able to promptly detain the suspect, who turned out to be a 39-year-old local resident.

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