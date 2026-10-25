Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day - PHOTO
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day.
As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the page of the foreign policy agency on the social network X.
"We warmly congratulate the brotherly people and government of Kazakhstan on Republic Day and extend our very best wishes!
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and is committed to further strengthening the friendly ties between our countries.
Happy Republic Day!" the post reads.
Warm congratulations and best wishes to the brotherly people and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s National Day! Azerbaijan highly values its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and remains committed to further deepening the bonds of friendship between our two countries. Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇿 @MFA_KZ — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 25, 2026