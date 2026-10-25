 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day - PHOTO

1news Staff11:15 - Today
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day - PHOTO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the page of the foreign policy agency on the social network X.

"We warmly congratulate the brotherly people and government of Kazakhstan on Republic Day and extend our very best wishes!

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and is committed to further strengthening the friendly ties between our countries.

Happy Republic Day!" the post reads.

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