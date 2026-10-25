Britain's defense minister announces preparation for war in 1,000 days

The United Kingdom must be ready for war in 1,000 days.

As 1news.az reports citing TASS, this was written in an article for The Daily Telegraph by UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting, who did not explain whom he intends to fight.

"The desire of our adversaries to do us harm is nothing new. But their capabilities have changed. By 2030, the strength of their forces and military economy may allow them to go on the attack. Thus, we have a little more than 1,000 days to complete our mission: to be ready to fight and win alongside our allies," the head of the military department noted.

Streeting pointed out that the United Kingdom's competitors are "modernizing at a dizzying pace."

"We need to strengthen our alliances, especially with NATO and the United States. It is vital that we rebuild our industrial base so that we can outpace our adversaries both in innovation and in production," he added.