 Trump said he warned Macron: migrants are destroying France | 1news.az
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Trump said he warned Macron: migrants are destroying France

1news Staff21:45 - Today
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Trump said he warned Macron: migrants are destroying France

U.S. President Donald Trump warned French leader Emmanuel Macron about the consequences of the migration policy he is pursuing, which is leading to the destruction of France.

As 1news.az reports, the American leader said this in an interview with Fox News.

"When I first took office, I met with Macron almost immediately. I told him: 'You are destroying France. You are letting in people who hate your country,'" the head of the White House noted.

According to him, the arriving migrants feel hostility toward France, its culture and its population. "They hate their art. They hate their buildings. They hate absolutely everything in France. They hate the people, and they are allowed to come," the American leader said.

The U.S. president criticized the migration situation in other European countries, including Spain and Italy. Trump noted that the mass influx of migrants is causing discontent among the populations of these states.

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