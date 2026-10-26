Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan is always ready to complete the peace process with Armenia

The Armenian side cites various timelines for signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but Baku is always ready to put an end to this issue.

As Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a briefing in Baku with his Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen.

According to the minister, the Azerbaijani side closely follows all statements by Armenian officials on this topic and records them.

"Let me emphasize once again that Azerbaijan's position on this issue is firm and clear. Over the past year, the Azerbaijani side has taken many unilateral steps, and Armenia, like everyone else, has been able to see this," Bayramov said.