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A Coordination Commission on construction projects has been created in Azerbaijan

1news Staff14:10 - Today
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A Coordination Commission on construction projects has been created in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the establishment of a Commission for the Coordination of Construction Projects, the purpose of which is to further improve administrative procedures in the construction sector, strengthen the institutional framework, and enhance coordination among state bodies.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The new body will work on improving executive discipline, studying and implementing advanced international experience, as well as optimizing the processes of approval and issuance of permits. The newly created commission is headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, and its membership includes deputy heads of key ministries and agencies, as well as the heads of the country's leading infrastructure and energy entities. Along with this, a secretariat has been formed under the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the body's ongoing activities.

The commission's range of tasks includes in-depth monitoring and analysis of all stages of implementation of construction projects financed from state funds, with the aim of promptly eliminating delays and strictly observing the deadlines established by law. The commission is authorized to request reports from the relevant agencies, to oversee the timely consideration of appeals from citizens and businesses, as well as to explore the potential of digitalization and interagency data exchange. Within six months, the body must submit to the head of state comprehensive proposals aimed at simplifying administrative and permitting procedures, optimizing the estimate and norms framework, and introducing transparent, competitive, and digital mechanisms to stimulate private investment in the construction sector. The commission will report on the work carried out to the President of Azerbaijan on an annual basis, while monitoring of the implementation of individual provisions of the document has been entrusted to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

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