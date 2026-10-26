 Azerbaijani NGOs ask Pezeshkian to help Azerbaijanis in Iran receive education in their native language | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Azerbaijani NGOs ask Pezeshkian to help Azerbaijanis in Iran receive education in their native language

1news Staff14:25 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Azerbaijani NGOs ask Pezeshkian to help Azerbaijanis in Iran receive education in their native language

Non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan have addressed an open letter to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The authors of the letter note the Iranian president's love for the Azerbaijani language.

"Your love and respect for the Azerbaijani language, the national and spiritual values and the rich literary heritage of the Azerbaijani people are commendable. Your reading of poems in your native language in various speeches, your references to Azerbaijani proverbs, your communication with family members in your native language and your proud demonstration of commitment to this language are invaluable. All this shows that for you the Azerbaijani language is not merely a means of communication, but an integral part of spiritual identity, historical memory and national belonging," the appeal says.

Its authors express hope that Pezeshkian will also treat with particular sensitivity the desire of the millions of Azerbaijanis living in Iran to receive education in their native language.

"We believe that the time has come to take historic steps toward providing opportunities for education in the native language for Azerbaijanis, who have always played an important role in the social and political, economic, cultural and other spheres of life in Iran.

Expanding opportunities for the millions of people who are today worthy continuers of this historical heritage to preserve and develop their native language and pass it on to future generations is both a moral responsibility and a matter of historical justice," the letter emphasizes.

The heads of the NGOs ask the Iranian president to personally come forward with an initiative to take decisive and practical steps toward providing opportunities for education in the native language for Azerbaijanis living in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For their part, representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society expressed readiness to provide every support for the implementation of this mission, the development of education in the native language, and the expansion of scientific, pedagogical and cultural cooperation.

The letter was signed by the heads of 55 non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan.

Share:
886

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev: The peace agreement with Armenia must not remain only on paper

Politics

Azerbaijani NGOs ask Pezeshkian to help Azerbaijanis in Iran receive education in their native language

Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev: The peace agreement with Armenia must not remain only on paper

Delegation from Kanaky and Maohi Nui is in Baku to support young soccer players - PHOTO

Azerbaijani NGOs ask Pezeshkian to help Azerbaijanis in Iran receive education in their native language

A Coordination Commission on construction projects has been created in Azerbaijan

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Azerbaijan’s parliament receives draft state budget for 2027

The EU receives relatives of missing Azerbaijanis for the first time - PHOTO

Armenia's NSS: Azerbaijani citizen got lost and ended up in Armenia — authorities working on his return

Azerbaijan adds 31 Turkish citizens to list of "undesirable persons"

Latest news

Egypt's parliament approves providing military assistance to Saudi Arabia

Today, 17:20

Mike Tyson to appear in a popular Turkish series

Today, 16:10

Hikmet Hajiyev: The peace agreement with Armenia must not remain only on paper

Today, 15:25

Norway's Foreign Ministry responded to Trump over criticism of the Nobel Committee

Today, 15:20

Delegation from Kanaky and Maohi Nui is in Baku to support young soccer players - PHOTO

Today, 15:00

Peskov: Russia hopes Serbia's new authorities will understand the benefits of cooperation

Today, 14:35

Azerbaijani NGOs ask Pezeshkian to help Azerbaijanis in Iran receive education in their native language

Today, 14:25

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General - PHOTO

Today, 14:19

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

Today, 14:18

A Coordination Commission on construction projects has been created in Azerbaijan

Today, 14:10

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan is always ready to complete the peace process with Armenia

Today, 13:50

Tom Berendsen: Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in the South Caucasus

Today, 13:48

Oktay Saral steps down as adviser to Turkey's president

Today, 13:45

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands intend to expand economic cooperation

Today, 13:35

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and the Netherlands are preparing 4 agreements for signing

Today, 13:30

Imported case of Zika fever detected in Russia

Today, 13:25

NSS: Azerbaijani citizen who got lost and ended up in Armenian territory has been returned

Today, 13:20

Ilham Aliyev approves intergovernmental agreement with Uzbekistan

Today, 13:17

Second protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters approved

Today, 13:15

Iran says it does not care who comes to power in Israel

Today, 13:08
All news