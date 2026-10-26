Hikmet Hajiyev: The peace agreement with Armenia must not remain only on paper

The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia must bring real benefits to people, rather than remain only on paper.

As Report informs, this was stated by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev at the special session "The Language of Peace and the Fight Against Disinformation," organized within the framework of the Baku Dialogue Platform on Culture and Media.

"A peace agreement may be signed, but it must not exist only on paper. It must certainly bring benefits to people," Hajiyev emphasized.

Hajiyev recalled that after the victory in the Second Karabakh War, it was precisely the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who came forward with a peace initiative.

"For 30 years, Azerbaijan's cultural and historical monuments lay in ruins, and people became internally displaced persons. Despite all this, after the conflict President Ilham Aliyev came forward with a peace initiative," he said.

Touching upon the processes following the historic Washington meeting in August 2025, Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is already implementing a number of important provisions of the agreements reached.