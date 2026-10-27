Son of Japanese billionaire killed under mysterious circumstances in Laos

News has emerged of the death of Yoshihito Oshima — the son of Japanese billionaire Kenshin Oshima, who founded the financial corporation SFCG.

This was reported by the publication Tokyo Reporter.

Yoshihito Oshima headed the leasing company LALCO, which operates in Laos. According to Laotian activist Joseph Akaravong, at around 9:10 p.m. on October 14, the billionaire's son was shot dead in the parking lot of a residential complex in Vientiane. Akaravong published footage from a surveillance camera that allegedly captured the moment of the killing.

Oshima's death was announced on October 19 on LALCO's social media page. The cause of death was not stated in the post, which was later deleted. Laotian media and law enforcement agencies have not yet released information about what happened.