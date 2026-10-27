 The Netherlands will provide financial assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the search for missing persons | 1news.az
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The Netherlands will provide financial assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the search for missing persons

1news Staff12:05 - Today
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The Netherlands will provide financial assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the search for missing persons

The Netherlands will provide financial assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the search for missing persons.

This was announced by Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Yerevan on October 27.

The minister stated that the Netherlands welcomes the steps taken by the two countries toward normalizing relations.

"I welcome Armenia's steps to establish peace in the region. It is very important that the process be completed with the signing of a peace document," the minister said, promising assistance in the form of new financial aid to the two countries for the search for missing persons. The minister welcomed the Armenian people's decision to move toward peace, and at the same time approved the aspiration for closer cooperation with the European family.

Source: news.am

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