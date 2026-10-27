Azerbaijan proposes introducing registration for diplomats staying in the country for more than 15 days

The Milli Majlis has adopted in the first reading amendments to the Migration Code providing for the registration of diplomats and foreign representatives staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days.

As Report informs, the bill was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

According to the amendments, employees of diplomatic missions and consulates of foreign states, bodies and representative offices of international organizations operating in Azerbaijan, as well as family members living with them, will be subject to registration with the relevant executive authority.

The requirement also applies to persons arriving in the country on a diplomatic or special mission, in cases provided for by international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party.

These categories of persons will be issued registration certificates confirming their status and registration in the country.

In addition, the amendments clarify the list of persons who are issued entry visas for official visits. It includes employees of diplomatic missions and consulates of foreign states, representatives of international organizations, members of their families, as well as persons arriving on a diplomatic or special mission in cases provided for by international treaties.

Following the discussion, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.