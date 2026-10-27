 Nicki Minaj - the new White House press secretary? - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Nicki Minaj - the new White House press secretary? - VIDEO

1news Staff12:55 - Today
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Nicki Minaj - the new White House press secretary? - VIDEO

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has hinted that American rapper Nicki Minaj could become the new press secretary for U.S. President Donald Trump.

He posted a video with the artist in which he asked her questions about the American leader's economic policy and his work.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it looks like we have found the new White House press secretary," Cheung captioned the post.

The video appeared after the previous press secretary, Zakaria, left the position just five days after being appointed.

During the conversation, Minaj spoke positively about Trump's economic policy, noting that the United States is lucky to have a president who understands business.

"The president is a businessman at his core. He managed to rise up even when he didn't have a single dollar left in his bank account," the singer said.

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