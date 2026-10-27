Chinese companies terminate contracts with Mbappé over meme - VIDEO

Three Chinese companies — beverage maker Dongpeng, dairy company Mengniu and cheese producer Milkground — have ended their cooperation with French soccer player Kylian Mbappé after the spread of a video featuring his remark about Mao Zedong.

As reported by the Associated Press, in the clip Mbappé called the subject of one of the memes a "Chinese dictator," after which an image of Mao Zedong with the soccer player's face appeared.

The companies stated that they oppose any statements and actions that hurt national sentiments. The incident sparked a wave of criticism on Chinese social media.

In addition, the Chinese platform RedNote announced the removal of advertising materials featuring Mbappé.