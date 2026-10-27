 Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

1news Staff17:20 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

Syria has strongly condemned Jordan's airstrikes on its territory, carried out without prior coordination. Damascus also expressed concern over attempts by external forces to sow discord between the two countries.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a statement by Syria's Foreign Ministry.

"We consider the intrusion of Jordanian aircraft into Syria's airspace an unacceptable violation. At the same time, we declare that there are suspicious parties seeking to undermine the fraternal ties between the two peoples; these forces are working to sow discord, create tension and stir up a crisis between brothers," the document notes.

Damascus also condemned the attack on the Church of Saint George in Jordan's Al-Karak province, calling it an assault on religious and human values.

The statement also reports Syria's and Jordan's intention to create a joint committee to coordinate security measures and stabilize the situation on their shared border.

Earlier, the command of Jordan's armed forces announced airstrikes on bases of extremist groups in southern Syria. According to the Jordanian side, the strikes were carried out after links were established between these groups and the criminals who committed the terrorist attack on the Church of Saint George on October 23. As a result, according to Jordan, more than 20 militants of the terrorist organization Islamic State were eliminated.

In turn, the Syrian authorities reported the deaths of eight civilians as a result of Jordan's nighttime airstrikes on border areas of Daraa province.


Share:
534

In focus

Opinion

Azerbaijanism — an idea linking the country's history and future

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Society

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

World

Turkish parliament committee approves Mecca agreement

Iran's Navy: Tanker caught fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

Putin: Europe has trapped itself

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Media: Christa Pike, who survived lethal injection, has begun speaking in sentences

Turkey prepares to send troops to Saudi Arabia

Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for a peace deal with the loss of territories — VIDEO

Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

Latest news

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO

Today, 18:20

Turkish parliament committee approves Mecca agreement

Today, 17:50

Iran's Navy: Tanker caught fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 17:40

Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

Today, 17:20

Putin: Europe has trapped itself

Today, 17:15

Pezeshkian: U.S. blockade of Iran threatens energy markets

Today, 17:15

ANAS scientists appeal to Pezeshkian

Today, 17:15

Two drones shot down in Baghdad near the U.S. Embassy

Today, 17:10

Azerbaijanism — an idea linking the country's history and future

Today, 16:35

Nova Poshta says Russian drones have been shot down by private air defense forces

Today, 16:25

Milli Majlis discusses new fines for telecom operators

Today, 16:20

Former "Miss Switzerland" accuses Trump of rape: The White House responds

Today, 16:05

Khamenei names conditions for ending the war with Iran

Today, 15:53

Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

Today, 15:35

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Today, 15:25

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

Today, 15:22

Member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada demands that Saakashvili be stripped of parental rights

Today, 15:20

Zelensky announces trilateral meeting

Today, 15:15

"There are 173 million girls out of the education system worldwide": UNESCO deputy director-general

Today, 15:10

The sexiest man of 2026 has been named - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:00
All news