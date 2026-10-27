Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

Syria has strongly condemned Jordan's airstrikes on its territory, carried out without prior coordination. Damascus also expressed concern over attempts by external forces to sow discord between the two countries.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a statement by Syria's Foreign Ministry.

"We consider the intrusion of Jordanian aircraft into Syria's airspace an unacceptable violation. At the same time, we declare that there are suspicious parties seeking to undermine the fraternal ties between the two peoples; these forces are working to sow discord, create tension and stir up a crisis between brothers," the document notes.

Damascus also condemned the attack on the Church of Saint George in Jordan's Al-Karak province, calling it an assault on religious and human values.

The statement also reports Syria's and Jordan's intention to create a joint committee to coordinate security measures and stabilize the situation on their shared border.

Earlier, the command of Jordan's armed forces announced airstrikes on bases of extremist groups in southern Syria. According to the Jordanian side, the strikes were carried out after links were established between these groups and the criminals who committed the terrorist attack on the Church of Saint George on October 23. As a result, according to Jordan, more than 20 militants of the terrorist organization Islamic State were eliminated.

In turn, the Syrian authorities reported the deaths of eight civilians as a result of Jordan's nighttime airstrikes on border areas of Daraa province.



