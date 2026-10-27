 Iran's Navy: Tanker caught fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz | 1news.az
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Iran's Navy: Tanker caught fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

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Iran's Navy: Tanker caught fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Navy reported a fire on a tanker that was attempting to pass through the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz in circumvention of the established restrictions.

"Several hours ago, a violating tanker, which, having turned off its tracking systems, intended to pass through the prohibited and unsafe zone in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, struck sea mines, sustained damage and caught fire," the press service of the Iranian Navy said in a statement.

The agency emphasized that for safe passage through the strait, vessels must without fail coordinate their actions with the Armed Forces of Iran.

Source: TASS


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