Turkish parliament committee approves Mecca agreement
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The Foreign Affairs Committee of Turkey's parliament has approved the ratification of the Mecca agreement on joint defense, signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey.
This is reported by TRT Haber.
The agreement, signed on August 7, 2026, in Mecca, provides for strengthening collective deterrence, regular consultations on security issues, joint training and exercises, as well as cooperation in the defense industry.
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