 Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO

1news Staff18:20 - Today
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Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO

Azerbaijan and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, increasing the office's presence in the country, and joint efforts to combat international terrorism.

This was stated in a report by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the meeting of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Acting UN Under-Secretary-General and head of the Office of Counter-Terrorism Alexander Zuev, held on October 27.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOCT, as well as the prospects for its development.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the VII World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is taking place in Baku on October 27–29. It was noted that the forum is an important international platform for discussing global challenges of our time, promoting mutual understanding between cultures and religions, and strengthening peace and security.

In addition, the sides noted the contribution of the Baku Security Forum to the development of cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, the strengthening of trust in the security sphere, and the expansion of the exchange of experience and information.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on plans to expand the representation of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism in Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that this could strengthen the institutional foundation of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOCT, as well as contribute to supporting international counter-terrorism initiatives.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted Azerbaijan's contribution to the international fight against terrorism and emphasized the importance of developing cooperation with the UN and its specialized structures in this field.

Alexander Zuev spoke about the activities of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, the coordination of global efforts to combat terrorism, and the main areas of cooperation with UN member states.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

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