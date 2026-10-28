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Trump expects to hold a meeting with Putin and Zelensky soon

1news Staff09:13 - Today
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Trump expects to hold a meeting with Putin and Zelensky soon

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he expects to hold a meeting soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I think that with Russia we are making tremendous progress, with Russia and Ukraine. A meeting will be arranged soon. I think there is tremendous progress," Trump said while talking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington upon returning from the state of Texas.

Asked to clarify who the meeting was planned with, Trump said: "With President Putin and with President Zelensky."

Source: TASS

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