Movement that won elections in Serbia announces refusal to impose anti-Russian sanctions

The "Student List" movement, which won the parliamentary elections in Serbia, does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia.

This was reported to RIA Novosti by one of the founders of the movement, academician of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts, professor of the Faculty of Chemistry of Belgrade State University Radomir Saicic.

"As we indicated in our program, the 'Student List' does not advocate the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Serbia itself has gone through a period of sanctions and has seen that this is not a way to resolve issues. They must be resolved through dialogue, through negotiations and agreements, not through sanctions," Saicic noted.

He added that the "Student List" movement does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia.