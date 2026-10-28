ASTRA: Azot plant catches fire in Tula region after drone attack - VIDEO

Open flames and smoke have been recorded at the premises of the Novomoskovsk Joint-Stock Company "Azot" in the Tula region following a drone attack.

That was the conclusion reached by an OSINT expert from ASTRA after analyzing materials from Supernova+.

This may refer to an enterprise of the mineral and chemical holding "EuroChem" — JSC "NAK Azot," ASTRA notes.

Earlier, the governor of the Tula region, Dmitry Milyaev, reported that the drone attack had damaged infrastructure in an industrial zone near private residential houses. He did not specify the name of the enterprise. At the same time, the governor reported that laboratories from the Tula Region State Institution "Priroda" and the Rospotrebnadzor Directorate for the Tula Region had been dispatched to Novomoskovsk.

According to ASTRA, the previous report of an attack on the Azot chemical plant came on June 26. Before that, the enterprise caught fire after a Ukrainian attack on the night of June 14.

The company's website states that NAK "Azot" is Russia's largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers, as well as one of the industry's leading enterprises in terms of the types and volumes of products manufactured. The plant produces mineral fertilizers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, nitric acid, argon and methanol. NAK "Azot" has been part of the holding since 2002.

According to Reuters, between 2022 and 2024, two EuroChem plants — the Nevinnomyssk nitrogen plant and Novomoskovsk "Azot" — supplied at least 38,000 tons of acetic acid and almost 5,000 tons of nitric acid to the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

As the agency notes, these substances are used in the production of HMX and RDX, which in turn are used to manufacture artillery shells.