 South Korea threatens to fully sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

South Korea threatens to fully sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine

1news Staff10:28 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
South Korea threatens to fully sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine

Seoul allows for the possibility of fully severing diplomatic relations with Kyiv in the event of a further escalation of the bilateral conflict.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Hyun during an address in the national parliament.

"If the escalation continues, I believe that such a possibility exists as well," the diplomat emphasized, answering a question about the future of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The reason for the diplomatic crisis was the public disclosure by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of confidential information about the transfer to the South Korean side of two captured servicemen from the DPRK. Seoul stated that there has been no clear reaction or official explanations from Kyiv regarding the leak of sensitive data.

As part of the escalation of tensions, South Korea has already recalled its ambassador Park Ki-chan from Kyiv, as well as eight other employees of the diplomatic mission. Only a minimal staff remains at the embassy, providing protection for South Korean citizens. Despite the tough stance, Cho Hyun noted that Seoul continues to maintain contacts with the Ukrainian foreign ministry in order to settle the situation and for now is maintaining humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: Sputnik Near Abroad

Share:
646

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Opinion

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

World

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Turkey prepares to send troops to Saudi Arabia

Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for a peace deal with the loss of territories — VIDEO

In France, a person has died from the Shamonda virus for the first time

Latest news

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Today, 13:05

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Today, 12:55

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Today, 12:53

EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

Today, 12:50

This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

Today, 12:40

Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

Today, 12:35

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

Today, 12:30

Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

Today, 12:28

Tokayev orders increase in Kazakhstan's minimum wage to $240

Today, 12:25

An entertainment festival was organized for participants of the FIFA U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

Today, 12:17

Final trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is out - VIDEO

Today, 12:13

Iranian court sentences Cannes Film Festival laureate Jafar Panahi

Today, 12:10

French Senate approves controversial bill on fines for peaceful protest participants

Today, 12:07

Powerful cyclone hits India: more than 180,000 people evacuated

Today, 12:05

Tokayev instructs officials to draft a new Civil Code

Today, 12:00

Azerbaijan to update all old buses next year

Today, 11:48

Mirzoyan urged the opposition to support the TRIPP agreement

Today, 11:45

Canada prepares to change rules on access to euthanasia

Today, 11:35

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

Today, 11:20

"Allahu akbar" outside the Israeli embassy: Teenager attacks police in Belgrade

Today, 11:15
All news