Seoul allows for the possibility of fully severing diplomatic relations with Kyiv in the event of a further escalation of the bilateral conflict.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Hyun during an address in the national parliament.

"If the escalation continues, I believe that such a possibility exists as well," the diplomat emphasized, answering a question about the future of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The reason for the diplomatic crisis was the public disclosure by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of confidential information about the transfer to the South Korean side of two captured servicemen from the DPRK. Seoul stated that there has been no clear reaction or official explanations from Kyiv regarding the leak of sensitive data.

As part of the escalation of tensions, South Korea has already recalled its ambassador Park Ki-chan from Kyiv, as well as eight other employees of the diplomatic mission. Only a minimal staff remains at the embassy, providing protection for South Korean citizens. Despite the tough stance, Cho Hyun noted that Seoul continues to maintain contacts with the Ukrainian foreign ministry in order to settle the situation and for now is maintaining humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: Sputnik Near Abroad