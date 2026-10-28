 Tokayev instructs officials to draft a new Civil Code | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Tokayev instructs officials to draft a new Civil Code

1news Staff12:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Tokayev instructs officials to draft a new Civil Code

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to draft a new Civil Code, with the possibility of its adoption by the end of 2027.

"In modern conditions, the legal system plays a special role in the successful introduction of innovations and in improving the competitiveness of the economy. The current Civil Code was adopted in the 1990s. It would be no exaggeration to say that the code has fully fulfilled its historic mission," Tokayev said in his address to the people of Kazakhstan.

He noted that this Civil Code was developed for a transition-period economy, when advanced technologies were out of the question.

"Taking all this into account, I consider it necessary to adopt a new Civil Code, which will become the legal basis for a systematic transition to the economy of the future. This will make it possible to ensure legal stability for the calm work of entrepreneurs, investors and citizens. Deputies of the Kurultai (parliament – ed.), together with the government, should immediately begin developing this important document," the president of Kazakhstan explained. According to him, it would be advisable for parliament to adopt the new Civil Code by the end of next year.

Source: TASS

Share:
390

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Opinion

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

World

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

Macron announces ban on all protests

Iran announces new drone for the country's armed forces

'There are preconditions for a ceasefire': Witkoff brought Putin documents on the Ukrainian settlement

Latest news

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Today, 13:05

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Today, 12:55

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Today, 12:53

EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

Today, 12:50

This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

Today, 12:40

Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

Today, 12:35

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

Today, 12:30

Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

Today, 12:28

Tokayev orders increase in Kazakhstan's minimum wage to $240

Today, 12:25

An entertainment festival was organized for participants of the FIFA U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

Today, 12:17

Final trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is out - VIDEO

Today, 12:13

Iranian court sentences Cannes Film Festival laureate Jafar Panahi

Today, 12:10

French Senate approves controversial bill on fines for peaceful protest participants

Today, 12:07

Powerful cyclone hits India: more than 180,000 people evacuated

Today, 12:05

Tokayev instructs officials to draft a new Civil Code

Today, 12:00

Azerbaijan to update all old buses next year

Today, 11:48

Mirzoyan urged the opposition to support the TRIPP agreement

Today, 11:45

Canada prepares to change rules on access to euthanasia

Today, 11:35

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

Today, 11:20

"Allahu akbar" outside the Israeli embassy: Teenager attacks police in Belgrade

Today, 11:15
All news