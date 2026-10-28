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Powerful cyclone hits India: more than 180,000 people evacuated

Jamala Sujadinova12:05 - Today
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Powerful cyclone hits India: more than 180,000 people evacuated

A powerful cyclone named "Arnab" swept across India's eastern coast, causing destruction in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Strong winds knocked down trees, uprooted power line supports, and disrupted infrastructure. Thousands of residents were forced to take shelter in specially prepared facilities.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, authorities in the two states evacuated more than 180,000 people. At the same time, power outages occurred in a number of areas, some schools were closed, and some rail and air services were canceled.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone reached the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning, after which its center moved inland. The agency classified the storm as a "very severe cyclonic storm" — the third most powerful category in the national classification system.

Wind speeds, according to forecasters, may reach 125–135 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 150 kilometers per hour. In addition, a storm surge of one to one and a half meters above normal levels is expected. This poses a threat of flooding in low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation also announced the suspension of operations at three airports in the state.

The consequences of the cyclone also affected neighboring Nepal. Due to the threat of heavy rains and blizzards, local authorities suspended the issuance of trekking permits in high-mountain areas for three days.

The restrictions were introduced at the height of the tourist season: currently, about 750 mountain trekking permits are issued daily in Nepal. As early as Tuesday, the country's authorities warned tourists of the dangers of visiting high-altitude areas.

The region has repeatedly faced devastating storms. One of the deadliest cyclones in the country's history struck the state of Odisha in October 1999. At that time, the natural disaster claimed the lives of nearly 10,000 people.

Source: Reuters

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