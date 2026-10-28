Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

A week before the U.S. midterm congressional elections, a hacker attempted to gain unauthorized access to the information systems of the country's Federal Election Commission.

Reuters reports this.

In connection with the incident, the commission's internet services were temporarily shut down. There is no information about a data leak so far.

Following the attack, a failure also occurred in the systems used by political organizations. As a result, they are unable to file mandatory notifications about campaign spending.

Under current rules, such reports must be published within 24 or 48 hours. As Reuters notes, what happened could affect the transparency of campaign financing immediately before the vote.