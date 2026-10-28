 "Armenia long ago ceased its work in the CSTO": Mirzoyan on Bordyuzha's statement | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

"Armenia long ago ceased its work in the CSTO": Mirzoyan on Bordyuzha's statement

1news Staff13:30 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
"Armenia long ago ceased its work in the CSTO": Mirzoyan on Bordyuzha's statement

Armenia long ago ceased its participation in the work of the CSTO and froze its membership in the organization.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, commenting on the words of former CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha about the need to expel Armenia from the organization.

"We do not see the possibility of returning to the organization and changing our attitude," Mirzoyan said at a joint briefing with his Slovenian counterpart in Yerevan, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"Armenia should be expelled from the CSTO, since the republic effectively does not participate in the organization's activities, but at the same time retains the right to influence the decisions that are made," former CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha expressed this opinion earlier in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

According to him, despite the freezing of its participation, Armenia formally remains a full member of the organization, where all decisions are made by consensus. Consequently, Yerevan's position still has to be taken into account, although it, in Bordyuzha's assessment, already contradicts the CSTO's activities.

"I would expel them. They don't pay dues, they don't take part. Seriously speaking, they should just go ahead and withdraw, if they are serious partners. But since they have an ambivalent position — that we will not withdraw and will not work, and we do not participate, and we do not want to — they must be expelled," Bordyuzha said.

Share:
566

In focus

Opinion

UN crisis: Baku has formulated a prescription for rehabilitating international law

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Ramiz Mehdiyev expelled from the ranks of ANAS full members

Society

Azerbaijan's participation in Eurovision 2027 officially confirmed - PHOTO

World

Trump cancels restrictions on methane emissions from oil and gas production in the U.S.

Property of Armenia's former parliament speaker seized

The U.S. warned Gulf countries that it could carry out a "short but intense military campaign" in the region

"Armenia long ago ceased its work in the CSTO": Mirzoyan on Bordyuzha's statement

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Sybiha to Witkoff: Kyiv residents heard what "humanism" really sounds like - PHOTO

Fars: Explosion occurs on oil supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Tenders Resignation - UPDATED

In France, a person has died from the Shamonda virus for the first time

Latest news

Trump cancels restrictions on methane emissions from oil and gas production in the U.S.

Today, 15:50

Health Ministry comments on advertisements for paid egg donation - VIDEO

Today, 15:30

Property of Armenia's former parliament speaker seized

Today, 15:15

Ramiz Mehdiyev expelled from the ranks of ANAS full members

Today, 15:05

Meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held tomorrow in Ankara

Today, 14:40

Azerbaijan's participation in Eurovision 2027 officially confirmed - PHOTO

Today, 14:30

UN crisis: Baku has formulated a prescription for rehabilitating international law

Today, 14:20

Azerbaijan's subsistence minimum to rise next year

Today, 14:10

Pashazade: Azerbaijan's achievements and its independent policy worry many

Today, 14:05

Real Madrid issues official apology to the Chinese people over Mbappé's remark

Today, 13:50

The U.S. warned Gulf countries that it could carry out a "short but intense military campaign" in the region

Today, 13:40

Pierluigi Collina: A magnificent sports complex has been built in Baku

Today, 13:33

"Armenia long ago ceased its work in the CSTO": Mirzoyan on Bordyuzha's statement

Today, 13:30

Amid preparations for TRIPP, Armenia creates commission on border with Iran

Today, 13:27

Beijing sounds the alarm over Tokyo's nuclear potential

Today, 13:25

Armenia's parliament approves agreement with the U.S. on the TRIPP project

Today, 13:20

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Today, 13:05

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Today, 12:55

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Today, 12:53

EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

Today, 12:50
All news