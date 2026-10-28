Ramiz Mehdiyev expelled from the ranks of ANAS full members

At a meeting of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the issue of expelling Ramiz Mehdiyev from among the members of the Academy was considered.

This was reported by ANAS in response to an inquiry from APA.

It is noted that, according to paragraph 3.6 of the Regulations on the election, rights, and obligations of members of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, approved at the General Assembly of ANAS on November 23, 2023, in the event that a member of the Academy commits acts that discredit the reputation of the country and the Academy, as well as fails to fulfill his obligations, the issue of his expulsion from ANAS is discussed at a meeting of the Presidium of the Academy. After the adoption of the relevant decision, the issue is submitted for approval to the General Assembly of ANAS.

Let us note that, by the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, the former head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

According to the verdict, taking into account Ramiz Mehdiyev's age and his state of health in connection with his existing illnesses, on the basis of Article 70 of the Criminal Code, it was decided to consider the imposed punishment in the form of imprisonment as conditional.

The verdict also provides for the submission of a recommendation for consideration of the issue of stripping Ramiz Mehdiyev of state awards.

The verdict also reflects the decision on the confiscation of Ramiz Mehdiyev's property in favor of the state.

Recall that in October 2025, a criminal case was initiated against Ramiz Mehdiyev by the State Security Service. He was charged under Articles 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained through crime), 274 (high treason), and 278.1 (actions aimed at the forcible seizure of power or the forcible change of the constitutional order of the state) of the Criminal Code.