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Property of Armenia's former parliament speaker seized

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Property of Armenia's former parliament speaker seized

The movable and immovable property of former Armenian parliament speaker Artur Baghdasaryan and members of his family has been seized.

This was reported by the Compulsory Enforcement Service of the Ministry of Justice.

By decision of the Anti-Corruption Court, the property of Baghdasaryan and 7 persons affiliated with him has been seized. In particular, 8 items of immovable property, 1,020 units of movable property, including vehicles, as well as 156.5 million drams ($435,000) are under seizure.

Service officers placed into custody a building belonging to the legal entity "FELINGER" affiliated with Baghdasaryan — a hotel, sanatorium and hotel complex on Abovyan Street. The owner is prohibited from disposing of the company's immovable and movable property.

Also placed into custody was an unfinished apartment building located on Heratsi Street and belonging to the legal entity "SKYVIEW" affiliated with Baghdasaryan. The owner is likewise prohibited from disposing of immovable and movable property.

It was previously reported that Baghdasaryan and members of his family were summoned to the prosecutor's office as part of a case concerning illegally acquired property. Based on the results of the inspection, the property registered in the name of the former speaker of the Armenian parliament and members of his family is subject to confiscation.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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