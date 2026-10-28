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Mirzoyan proposed putting the draft constitutional amendments to a referendum

1news Staff23:05 - 28 / 10 / 2026
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Mirzoyan proposed putting the draft constitutional amendments to a referendum

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan proposed putting the draft amendments to the country's Constitution to a nationwide referendum.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan proposed holding a nationwide referendum in the country on the draft of the updated Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. He voiced the corresponding initiative during a government question time in parliament.

The diplomat stated that the opposition would be able to achieve its goal — to remove the country's current leadership from power — only through a constitutional referendum.

Accordingly, according to Mirzoyan, it would be advantageous for the opposition to speed up the organization of the nationwide vote.

"I am again making a political proposal. Let us introduce the draft constitution, you will say that you condemn this draft constitution, that it is bad, and we will go to a constitutional referendum. For you this is an occasion — the people will say 'no' to the constitution, and we will resign, we will leave," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

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