Two people killed in a traffic accident in Turkey's Erzurum

Two people were killed and two others injured when a car overturned in the province of Erzurum in eastern Turkey.

TRT Haber reported this.

According to the information, the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the car to overturn.

Of the four people in the car, one died at the scene, and three with various injuries were taken to the hospital. One of the injured later died in the hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and the circumstances of what happened are being established.