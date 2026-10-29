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A major fire with a radiation release occurred in the United States

1news Staff08:32 - Today
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A major fire with a radiation release occurred in the United States

A fire in a laboratory at the Savannah River Site (SRS) nuclear facility in South Carolina, which belongs to the U.S. Department of Energy, led to a radiation release and the declaration of a local emergency, the Fox News television channel reports.

According to the complex's administration, a report of a fire in one of the rooms came in at 5:39 p.m. local time, and an «unfiltered ground-level radiation release» occurred.

At the same time, the complex's administration noted that no radioactive contamination was detected outside the damaged laboratory building and the outer perimeter of the entire nuclear facility. Checkpoints are closed to incoming vehicles, and restrictions on rail, river, and air traffic have been introduced in the area of the complex.

The response to the consequences is being coordinated by the SRS management, which has already informed the relevant state and local agencies. Residents of nearby areas are advised to follow information on local radio stations and television channels.

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