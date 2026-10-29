Media: Hegseth fires the Pentagon's chief military strategist

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed the director of strategic planning of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, The Atlantic magazine reports, citing informed sources.

"Earlier this week, the Pentagon's chief planner, Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, was fired from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. No explanation was given," the publication writes.

It is specified that it is still unknown who will take over his duties.

Among the reasons for Sylvia's dismissal, the publication's interlocutors named the fact that Hegseth had lost confidence in him, as well as the general's disagreements with the Pentagon's deputy chief for policy, Elbridge Colby.

The magazine emphasizes that during Hegseth's time at the head of the Pentagon, a total of 26 admirals and generals have resigned.

The Atlantic notes that Sylvia's dismissal came at an inopportune moment, given reports by a number of media outlets about U.S. strikes on Iran being prepared after the midterm elections.

The publication recalls that the U.S. administration's plans regarding Iran range from short-term strikes on nuclear facilities to a longer campaign aimed at pushing the government of the Islamic Republic toward negotiations.

Thus, according to the Axios portal, the U.S. operation will include a week of massive strikes on the Iranian leadership, energy and nuclear facilities, and infrastructure. The portal's sources stated that the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, General Eyal Zamir, discussed possible actions on Monday with the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Brad Cooper.

At the same time, The Associated Press, citing its own sources, reports that U.S. officials have urged several Middle Eastern countries and regional allies to be ready for a possible resumption of military action against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, as well as for Tehran attempting to strike back at them.