Ushakov: Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi will take place after November 4

Trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi between representatives of Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington will take place after November 4.

The exact date has yet to be determined, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"The date will be [determined soon]," he noted. "But it is clear that it will be after November 4."

Ushakov denied reports that the talks could take place on November 4 itself. "So far we have not sent any signals. It is under consideration with us," the Kremlin representative explained.