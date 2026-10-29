 The Netherlands imposes bird quarantine over avian flu outbreak | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

The Netherlands imposes bird quarantine over avian flu outbreak

1news Staff09:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
The Netherlands imposes bird quarantine over avian flu outbreak

Dutch authorities have ordered poultry farms across the country to keep birds indoors because of an avian flu outbreak.

TASS reports this.

The authorities have obliged poultry farmers to move all birds for sale and domestic birds (including chickens) to indoor housing in order to minimize contact with infected wildlife.

The government also introduced a complete ban on exhibitions of at-risk bird groups and tightened the rules for visiting farms. Visitors are now required to register and strictly observe hygiene protocols. The decision was made against the backdrop of the seasonal migration of wild birds and the situation with the spread of the virus in other EU countries.

State Secretary Silvio Erkens emphasized that the high frequency of new cases of the disease poses a serious threat. The restrictive measures are aimed at breaking the chain of infections amid the increased risk caused by migration processes.

Share:
454

In focus

President's Diary

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of Republic Day of Turkey - PHOTO

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Economy

Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps discount rate unchanged

Opinion

An apology is not a humiliating concession to the victor

World

Bolsonaro no longer calls himself the legitimate president of Brazil

The Netherlands imposes bird quarantine over avian flu outbreak

Republic of Korea reports North Korean missile launch toward the Sea of Japan

Trump proposes renaming the Strait of Hormuz in his honor

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Macron announces ban on all protests

Fars: Explosion occurs on oil supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Sybiha to Witkoff: Kyiv residents heard what "humanism" really sounds like - PHOTO

Ukraine allowed to purchase weapons through NATO agency

Latest news

Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps discount rate unchanged

Today, 10:10

Bolsonaro no longer calls himself the legitimate president of Brazil

Today, 10:00

Azerbaijani oil rises in price

Today, 09:48

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of Republic Day of Turkey - PHOTO

Today, 09:10

The Netherlands imposes bird quarantine over avian flu outbreak

Today, 09:00

Republic of Korea reports North Korean missile launch toward the Sea of Japan

Today, 08:53

Trump proposes renaming the Strait of Hormuz in his honor

Today, 08:50

Ushakov: Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi will take place after November 4

Today, 08:45

Media: Hegseth fires the Pentagon's chief military strategist

Today, 08:35

A major fire with a radiation release occurred in the United States

Today, 08:32

Two people killed in a traffic accident in Turkey's Erzurum

Today, 08:25

Mirzoyan proposed putting the draft constitutional amendments to a referendum

28 / 10 / 2026, 23:05

Another cooperation agreement signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO

28 / 10 / 2026, 20:19

FIFA U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan's national team scores a big win over Gibraltar

28 / 10 / 2026, 20:00

Leyla Aliyeva meets with UNESCO Deputy Director-General

28 / 10 / 2026, 19:52

Azerbaijan to host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

28 / 10 / 2026, 18:21

Zelensky names likely date for talks between Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia

28 / 10 / 2026, 17:55

Turan Tovuz donates 50,000 AZN to Karabakh Revival Fund and becomes main partner of “Revival Cup Charity Football Tournament”

28 / 10 / 2026, 17:48

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey to create a security mechanism in the Black Sea

28 / 10 / 2026, 17:30

Azerbaijan and the UAE sign a Road Map of cooperation for 2027–2029 in the field of defense

28 / 10 / 2026, 17:10
All news