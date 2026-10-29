The Netherlands imposes bird quarantine over avian flu outbreak

Dutch authorities have ordered poultry farms across the country to keep birds indoors because of an avian flu outbreak.

TASS reports this.

The authorities have obliged poultry farmers to move all birds for sale and domestic birds (including chickens) to indoor housing in order to minimize contact with infected wildlife.

The government also introduced a complete ban on exhibitions of at-risk bird groups and tightened the rules for visiting farms. Visitors are now required to register and strictly observe hygiene protocols. The decision was made against the backdrop of the seasonal migration of wild birds and the situation with the spread of the virus in other EU countries.

State Secretary Silvio Erkens emphasized that the high frequency of new cases of the disease poses a serious threat. The restrictive measures are aimed at breaking the chain of infections amid the increased risk caused by migration processes.